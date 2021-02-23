Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

