DATA Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $1.26 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00735023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.46 or 0.04528130 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

