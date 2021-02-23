Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.38 ($72.22).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €57.42 ($67.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.08. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

