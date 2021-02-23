D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $26.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 2,815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,712. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.