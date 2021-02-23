D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.61 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $26.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. 2,815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,712. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

