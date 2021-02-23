CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.
CYREN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 58,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72. CYREN has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.
CYREN Company Profile
