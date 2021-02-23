CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

CYREN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 58,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72. CYREN has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

