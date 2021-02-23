Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 267 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,239.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,205.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

