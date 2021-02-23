CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CYBE stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 137,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,170. The company has a market capitalization of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.