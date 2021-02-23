CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

CVI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 25,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

