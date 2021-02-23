Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

