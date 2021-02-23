Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,502 shares of company stock worth $6,962,132 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

