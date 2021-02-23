Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

