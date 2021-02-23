Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $868,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

