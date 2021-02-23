Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,786 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

