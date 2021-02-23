Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NYSE VMC opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

