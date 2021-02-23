Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 4,315 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

NYSE:PXD opened at $139.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $144.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

