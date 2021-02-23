Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $504,305.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 171.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.62 or 0.00446595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00065875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00078602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.00523473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00188236 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Cubiex

