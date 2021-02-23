CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Director Buys C$309,600.00 in Stock

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CRT.UN traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,385. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.14 and a one year high of C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRT.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

