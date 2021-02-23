CT Real Estate Investment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$126.83 million for the quarter.

