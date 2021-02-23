Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $403.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $403.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.