Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $162.70. 17,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,056. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

