Crown Advisors Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 5.6% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

