Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for 3.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 2,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,955. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

