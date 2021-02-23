Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.12.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

