Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$14.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

