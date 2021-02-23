Critical Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Timberline Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -9.75

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.