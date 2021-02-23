Critical Comparison: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) versus Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Malaga Financial and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A QNB $54.74 million 2.17 $12.36 million N/A N/A

Malaga Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A QNB 21.06% 8.46% 0.81%

Risk and Volatility

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QNB beats Malaga Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and demand deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, personal, and income property loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers coupon redemption, direct deposit, overdraft lines of credit, telephone transfers, U.S. savings bond redemption, and wire transfer services; and ATM and VISA debit cards, bank by mail, medallion signature guarantee, night depository, notary, safe deposit boxes, and trust deed note collection services. Further, it provides online banking services, including bill payer, e-statements, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated five offices in Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and San Pedro, California. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 12 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.