Critical Analysis: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.07 $3.85 million N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.15 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.53% 7.65% 0.78% Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

