Critical Analysis: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -6.06 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 20.67 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.42

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09% Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 77.73%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

