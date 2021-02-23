Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $263.71. 841,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

