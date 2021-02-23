Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 146,961 SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 146,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 22,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,980. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.