Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,172. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.