Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 69,034 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 3,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.