Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

TSE CPG opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

