Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $150.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Shares of CREE opened at $117.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock worth $2,822,231. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

