Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares traded down 7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.24 and last traded at $117.10. 1,751,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,981,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.86.

Specifically, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders sold a total of 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cree by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

