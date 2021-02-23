Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,903. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

