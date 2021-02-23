Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $361.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

