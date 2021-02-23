Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.62 ($64.25).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV traded up €1.44 ($1.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.10 ($70.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €59.98 ($70.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.28.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.