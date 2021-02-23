Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 213,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,790. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.