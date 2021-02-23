Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.10. The stock had a trading volume of 73,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

