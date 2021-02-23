Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 21.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 6,985,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 1,014,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Specifically, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
