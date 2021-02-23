Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 21.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.57. 6,985,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 1,014,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Specifically, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

