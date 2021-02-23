Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 189.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

