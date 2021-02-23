Cormark Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.44.

HBM stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.93. 1,248,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.19. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

