Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for about 5.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.26% of KBR worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

