Copart’s (CPRT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

