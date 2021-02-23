Copart’s (CPRT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.
Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
