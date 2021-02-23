Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.
About Cooper Tire & Rubber
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.