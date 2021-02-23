Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

