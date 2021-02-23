Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

