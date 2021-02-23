Contrasting Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $3.05 million 76.84 -$47.06 million ($0.83) -4.40 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 52,062.62 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -14.54

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,592.65% -1,358.77% -81.85% Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.