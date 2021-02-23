Contrasting Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13% Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A

12.4% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -33.13, suggesting that its share price is 3,413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 1.26 $37.19 million N/A N/A Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Ocean Group and Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.