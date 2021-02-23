Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Stock Price Up 75%

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)’s share price rose 75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 986,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 209,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

